Bryansk governor Bogomaz announced the shelling of the village of Zabrama by the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) shelled the village of Zabrama, Klimovsky district, Bryansk region. This was announced by the governor of the Russian border region Alexander Bogomaz in Telegram.
According to him, as a result, a residential building and outbuildings caught fire. Local residents were not hurt.
