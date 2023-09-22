Belgorod Governor Gladkov reported shelling of the village of Terebreno

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shelled the village of Terebreno, Krasnoyaruzhsky district, Belgorod region. This was announced by the Governor of the Russian region Vyacheslav Gladkov in Telegram.

According to him, no one was injured as a result of the shelling, but windows in a private residential building were broken. In addition, shell fragments hit two cars. Now the operational services are conducting a door-to-door search of Terebren.

Earlier, Gladkov reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the village of Valkovsky in the Belgorod district of the region. Due to the shelling, windows in one of the houses were broken and the roof of the barn was damaged. There were no wounded among the local residents.