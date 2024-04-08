A resident of Orsk said that water flooded her yard in three to four hours

A resident of the city of Orsk in the Orenburg region told how water flooded her yard in three to four hours. Her words leads REN TV.

“Nothing happened, I come home, and my friend tells me that it’s already flooding,” said the Russian woman, pointing to the flooded yard.

Another local resident also said that for an emergency, she had packed a bag containing all the necessary things and documents. A Russian woman is going to leave the flooded areas of the Orenburg region to visit her relatives.

The Orenburg region was hit by a powerful flood, and a federal emergency was introduced in the region. In the region, according to the latest data, 10,168 residential buildings and 18,471 household plots were in the flood zone due to a dam break. 6,127 people were evacuated from there, including 1,478 children.