In Voronezh, because of a quarrel with his wife, a man put his one-year-old daughter in a car, doused her with gasoline and set her on fire. This was reported on Tuesday, September 22 website regional administration of the SK of Russia.

The incident took place on September 18 in a private house on Raduzhny Lane. There was a quarrel between the 35-year-old spouses, as a result of which a man took their one-year-old daughter, put her in the back seat of a car standing in the garage, poured gasoline on the car body, then sat in the salon with a canister and set it on fire with a lighter from the inside.

The child’s mother managed to open the door and save her daughter, who received first-degree burns. The man left the car on his own, writes REGNUM…

The girl was hospitalized. A criminal case was initiated against the man for attempted murder of a minor. The suspect fled the scene of the crime, but on September 19 he was detained by the police. The court chose him a preventive measure in the form of detention.

“Our employees examined the scene of the incident, appointed a set of necessary forensic examinations. The mother of the child was interrogated, other witnesses of the state of emergency “, – the site leads kp.ru words of the Investigation Department for the Soviet District of the city of Voronezh of the Regional Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia Yevgeny Averin.

The regional prosecutor’s office began an investigation into the incident. The investigation of the criminal case continues. As the TV channel notes “360”, between the spouses there was a conflict based on jealousy.

At the disposal REN TV were footage from the site of the investigative experiment.