The Criminal Court number 3 of Vigo has sentenced one year and eight months in prison a man for drowning his girlfriend’s dog in the mop bucket after an argument, causing the animal’s death.

Thus, the judge considers him responsible for a crime against a domestic animal, sentencing him to a sentence of one year and eight months in prison, as well as three and a half years of special disqualification from the exercise of a profession, trade or trade related to animals and for the possession of animals.

Furthermore, as a civil liability, the man will have to compensate the woman with 5,000 euros for the moral damage caused and the value of the animal, as well as the costs of its autopsy.

According to the report of proven facts of the sentence, everything happened on the night of June 10, 2023, when the accused went to pick up his then-partner from work. At one point, an argument began between the twowhich continued when they arrived at the home they shared.









There, when she went to her bedroom, the boyfriend “in order to undermine the integrity and life” of the animal, grabbed it, keeping the dog’s head submerged in the water of a mop bucket that was in the living room.

When the woman surprised him, he pulled the dog out of the water and tried to revive her, but the animal died. For his part, the accused told him: “One less problem.”

For all this, he was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison. Despite everything, the sentence can be appealed before the Provincial Court of Pontevedra.