An employee of a supermarket located in the Leninsky district of Ulyanovsk reported to the police about the theft of 30 chocolate bars from the store. About this on Friday, January 27, writes ulpravda.ru with reference to the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The police detained the suspect. She turned out to be a non-working local resident born in 1983. It is known that she was previously convicted.

According to police, the woman entered the store, took 30 chocolate bars from the counter and walked past the checkout without paying for the goods. The suspect pleaded guilty. She said she ate chocolate.

A criminal case has been initiated under Part 1 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Theft”).

