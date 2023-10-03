A resident of Udmurtia killed an employee of the emergency gas service in the city of Mozhga, after which he stole his car and crashed to death. The press service of the investigative department of the RF IC for the region reported this on October 3.

A man, having stabbed a gas service employee with a knife, stole his official car, and at about 18:30 (17:30 Moscow time) got into a fatal accident, driving into the oncoming lane near the village of Alnashi, where he collided with a truck.

“As a result of a traffic accident, the attacker died on the spot. The driver of the truck was provided with medical assistance,” the statement reads. website departments.

Forensic investigators from the Investigation Department arrived at the scene. All the circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

At the end of February, a 22-year-old resident of Bashkiria, out of jealousy, stabbed to death his ex-girlfriend, who was 16 years old, and also attacked with a knife a 20-year-old young man with whom she was walking at that moment. The couple died on the spot from their injuries. After the incident, the man caused a fatal accident in which another person died.