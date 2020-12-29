In Moscow, a resident of Tyumen was detained, who tried to sell her young daughter into slavery for 1 million rubles, a criminal case was initiated. This was reported on Monday, December 28, at the Main Investigation Department The Investigative Committee Russia across Moscow.

A criminal case was initiated on the basis of a crime under paragraphs. “B, h” part 2 of Art. 127.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (sale of a minor, knowingly for the guilty person who is in a helpless state).

According to the investigation, in November 2020, while in Tyumen, a woman, out of selfish motives, posted information on the Internet about the sale of her young daughter into slavery with the provision of sexual services.

She requested 1 million rubles for the sale of the child. To complete the purchase and sale transaction, the woman and her daughter came to Moscow. The “deal” took place in one of the Moscow hotels as part of operational activities.

After receiving the money and handing over the child, the woman born in 1983 was detained. In the near future, she will be charged and a preventive measure will be chosen.

On November 13, the Tushinsky court in Moscow arrested a mother for two months, who was trying to sell her newborn child for 500 thousand rubles. According to the investigation, the 24-year-old citizen of Ukraine published an advertisement on the Internet about the search for adoptive parents for her newborn child. Corresponding with future parents, she demanded 500 thousand rubles.

During interrogation, the detainee stated that she committed a crime because of a difficult life and material situation.