A resident of the Volgograd region won 6.7 million rubles in the lottery

A resident of the Volgograd region, whose name is unknown, won millions of rubles in the lottery. The publication writes about this “Notebook Volgograd”.

It is noted that the lottery participant guessed the desired five-digit combination in the main field and chose the lucky two in the spare field. The winnings amounted to 6.779 million rubles. “It is there, in the Volgograd region, that our new millionaire lives and sees these wonders of nature every day,” said the lottery organizer.

Previously, a pensioner from Russia bought lottery tickets at the post office and won millions of rubles. It is known that he came to the post office to pay utilities and decided to buy some lottery tickets. Four of them turned out to be winning – 100 rubles each.