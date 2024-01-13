A man in the Ryazan region attacked his former partner and a policeman with a knife

On the evening of January 12, a 57-year-old resident of the Ryazan region entered the house of his former partner and attacked her with a knife. He later injured her acquaintance, as well as one of the police officers who arrived to help the victims. About it reports Telegram channel of the regional department of the Investigative Committee.

An unemployed man broke a window glass and climbed inside the house. It was possible to stop him only with the help of firearms. The victims and suspect were taken to a medical facility, where they were treated.

The detainee was convicted several times. A criminal case was initiated under articles of attempted murder of two persons (Part 3, Article 30, paragraph “a”, Part 2, Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) and attempts on the life of a law enforcement officer (Article 317 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

In a criminal case, the necessary examinations have been appointed, procedural actions are carried out aimed at collecting and securing evidence.

Two weeks ago, a resident of the urban village of Zheshart in the Komi Republic attacked his wife and child with a knife. The woman managed to hide, then the man started shooting with a gun. After the ambulance and police arrived, he fired several shots at doctors and law enforcement officers. The attacker was killed by return fire.