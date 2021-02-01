A resident of the Omsk region, who was sentenced to 12.5 years in a maximum security colony for the murder of a three-year-old stepson, tried to appeal the verdict, but the court upheld it. This was reported in Prosecutor’s Office of the Omsk Region.

In July last year, the person involved in the criminal case, being drunk, beat the three-year-old son of his partner. Several blows to the abdomen resulted in a closed internal injury from which the child died.

In November 2020, the court sentenced a 34-year-old resident of the Omsk region to 12.5 years in a strict regime colony under Part 4 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm, resulting in the death of the victim by negligence) and Part 1 of Art. 112 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (intentional infliction of moderate harm to health).

The man admitted his guilt only partially and tried to challenge the term of imprisonment. However, the Judicial Collegium for Criminal Cases of the Omsk Regional Court, agreeing with the position of the prosecutor, left the verdict unchanged.

The verdict of the court entered into legal force.

Earlier it was reported that a criminal case was opened against a 37-year-old resident of Rostov-on-Don, who is suspected of torturing a three-year-old stepson. After another beatings, the boy was taken to the intensive care unit with a closed head injury. The man was taken into custody.