The Moscow Regional Court sentenced a resident of the Moscow region born in 1986 to 20 years in prison in a strict regime correctional colony for the murder of a child. This was announced on Wednesday, February 1, by the press service of the Main Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee for the region.

“He was found guilty of killing a two-year-old boy and intentionally causing moderate bodily harm to his one-year-old brother,” the statement reads. message.

According to investigators, the man committed the crime on June 8, 2022. He lived in Lobnya in an apartment with his friends and their young children. In a state of alcoholic intoxication, the convict struck a two-year-old child many blows, as a result of which he died. In addition, it became known that before that he had beaten the second child of friends – a one-year-old boy was diagnosed with a broken collarbone.

At first, the attacker said during interrogation that the two-year-old boy himself fell and hit his head on the tile. However, he later confessed to what he had done.

Earlier, on January 15, in Kislovodsk, a man killed a one and a half year old child. The Izvestia source said that the parents brought their son to the nanny. In the apartment with her was a 54-year-old cohabitant. He was very drunk and stabbed the child at least nine times, after which he threw the body in the entrance and disappeared.

Neighbors found the cut up baby and called an ambulance and the police. The boy died before the ambulance arrived. The suspect was detained.