A resident of the Moscow region saved an Egyptian with a cut face, whom he found in the center of the capital. On Monday, January 4, reports REN TV…

According to the TV channel, on the night of January 3, a man living in the Moscow region was in the center of Moscow and noticed a bloodied man sitting on a bench at the Lubyanka metro station. He tried to call an ambulance, but could not get through and decided to send the victim to the hospital by taxi.

At the medical facility, the patient was diagnosed with multiple stab and cut wounds to the face, a wound in the chest, and an eye injury. As it turned out, the victim is a native of Egypt, who currently has Russian citizenship. According to him, he was attacked on the street.

Other details of the incident are not provided.

Even more interesting in our “Classmates”… Subscribe!