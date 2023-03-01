In the Moscow region, doctors helped a 40-year-old woman become a mother for the 13th time, Moslenta was told in the press service of the regional Ministry of Health. The birth took place in the Moscow Regional Center for Maternal and Childhood Protection (MOTSOMD).

“The patient was admitted to the pathology department at the 39th week of pregnancy with polyhydramnios, tachycardia and varicose veins. Against the background of the therapy, it was planned to give birth through the natural birth canal, but the woman experienced a prolapse of the umbilical cord loop. Pathology is characterized by an abnormal location of the umbilical cord, which leads to its clamping and fetal hypoxia, ”said Oksana Bolotova, head of the pathology department.

All the previous children of the woman were born in the MCMCH in a natural way, but this time the woman in labor was given a caesarean section. The newborn is a boy weighing 4.1 kilograms and 55 centimeters tall. A resident of the Moscow region and the child have already been discharged from the hospital.

Earlier, doctors from the Moscow Regional Research Institute of Obstetrics and Gynecology helped a 42-year-old resident of the Moscow region give birth to her 11th child. A boy weighing 2930 grams and 48 centimeters tall was born.