The police became interested in a pensioner who called for the return of the USSR. 71-year-old resident of the Moscow region Valentina Reunova became a defendant in a criminal case due to the fact that in her streams on the network she turned to followers in order to mobilize them for the restoration of the Soviet Union. Writes about it Telegram-channel “Caution, news”.

The pensioner maintains a channel on YouTube, where the campaign broadcast took place, to which other enthusiasts also joined, one of whom was a 55-year-old man from Irkutsk. He turned to some militias of the USSR, urged them to unite, join the ranks of the people’s army, restore the Union and defend its territories.

Employees of the Main Directorate for Combating Extremism of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia became interested in these records and now a criminal case has been opened against both bloggers under Article 205.2 (“Public calls for terrorist activities, public justification of terrorism or propaganda of terrorism”). A resident of Irkutsk has already been arrested, a pensioner from the Moscow region is still being sought.

Earlier, the network called a sign of a prosperous childhood in the USSR.