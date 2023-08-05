A 26-year-old resident of the Moscow region fell victim to a scammer: a swindler sold him two bars of soap for the price of a new iPhone 14 Pro smartphone, reports SHOT.

The man found the seller on the Internet, and their subsequent meeting took place in the city of Likino-Dulyovo. During the transaction, the buyer did not check the goods on the spot, disappointment awaited him at home. As a result, the Russian lost 100 thousand rubles and went to the police.

Earlier in the Moscow region, swindlers stole 10 million rubles from a pensioner, promising benefits.