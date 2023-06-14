Doctors saved a 42-year-old resident of the Moscow region after treating an ulcer with bear fat, reported press office regional ministry of health.

The victim was taken to the hospital with heavy bleeding, bloody vomiting, abdominal pain, weakness, dizziness and low hemoglobin. According to the department, the patient had been feeling unwell for a long time, but did not go to the doctors, but preferred to be treated with bear fat. The man was urgently examined, which showed the presence of a duodenal ulcer.

The patient underwent an operation without an autopsy, an ulcer was sutured through an incision in his abdomen and the bleeding was stopped. Due to the large blood loss, the man also received a blood transfusion. The patient is currently doing well and has been discharged from the hospital.

