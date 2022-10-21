A resident of Pervomaisk in the LPR was injured due to an explosion on a mine “Petal”

A resident of Pervomaisk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) was blown up by an anti-personnel mine “Petal”. This was announced by the mayor of the city Sergey Kolyagin in Telegram.

According to him, there was “another accident associated with hostilities and their consequences.” “Unfortunately, in addition to the external enemy, we also have internal ones – the Russian “maybe”, carelessness, imprudence,” the message says. The mayor specified that a man born in 1990 was injured as a result of the incident. The incident took place in the private sector.

Kolyagin wished the injured a speedy recovery. In addition, he instructed the relevant services to “intensify explanatory work in this area in the media and place visual information in crowded places.” The mayor of the city also urged the residents of Pervomaisk to be vigilant and not neglect safety and security measures.

In August, a civilian was wounded in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk when a mine “Petal” went off.

Earlier, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that the use of anti-personnel mines “Petal”, like any other weapon, against civilians is unacceptable for any of the parties to the conflict in Ukraine.