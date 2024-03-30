Fontanka: a welder from Tikhvin was detained for commenting on the terrorist attack in Crocus

A resident of the Tikhvin district of the Leningrad region was arrested for commenting under a post about the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall. He writes about what happened “Fontanka”.

As journalists found out, the detainee was a 26-year-old native of Bashkortostan, working as a welder. The man left a comment under the entry in the VKontakte group “Overheard | Tikhvin”. He added emoticons to the remark. The security forces considered the subscriber’s statement “decreasing the value of human life.”

The police quickly found the man’s residential address, despite the fact that his online profile indicated a false last name. Explaining the motives for his action, he admitted that he wanted to “reduce the excessive emotionality of other users.” After pleading guilty, the detainee was released on an undertaking to appear. No criminal case was initiated.

Earlier, another resident of the Northern capital was arrested because of a statement in the messenger. In the public Telegram chat “We communicate in St. Petersburg/Yandex food,” he left a comment justifying the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall.