Residents of Kursk village fled by boat after Ukrainian Armed Forces threatened Poles would come

A resident of the Kursk region, Andrei Voynov, told how he evacuated residents of a border village by boat, despite the threat of shelling. According to him, it was impossible to stay, the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers who attacked the village scared people by saying that the Poles would soon come and would spare no one, writes RIA Novosti.

Andrey specified that he was doing repair work in one of the houses in the border village when a local veterinarian arrived on August 10. The latter told Voynov that Ukrainian troops were already in the village of Snagosti and that the residents needed to save themselves.

“We were basically ready, we had slept in our clothes for several nights before that. We decided to leave by water because it was no longer possible to get through by road,” Andrey emphasized.

According to him, the residents had established contact with the volunteers. It was decided that the volunteers would wait at a designated point on the shore. As it turned out later, there was also a government representative and two police officers there.

Andrey and his comrades took three boats and began to evacuate the locals. At that time, according to Voynov himself, no more than fifty residents remained in the village, many had left on their own before that.

When the boats returned for the second batch of local residents, Andrey went ashore and reached the barrier, where he saw the Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment. He realized that he needed to act quickly. At the same time, during the last trip, the remaining residents had to be searched for in the fields and forests. The people intended to wait out the Ukrainian Armed Forces offensive there, but they were told that they could not stay under any circumstances, Voynov summed up.

Earlier, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that more than 122 thousand Russians were evacuated from the region bordering Ukraine. We are talking about the Kursk region. As noted, residents were resettled from nine border districts of the Russian region.

Earlier, Colonel of the Austrian Armed Forces Markus Reisner expressed the opinion that the Ukrainian Armed Forces, with their sortie in the Kursk region, wanted to distract attention from the catastrophic situation of the Ukrainian army in the Donetsk People’s Republic.