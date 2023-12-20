The court sentenced a resident of the Khabarovsk Territory to 9.5 years in a maximum security colony for high treason. This was reported by the press service of the regional department of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation on Wednesday, December 20.

As noted, the court found that the man contacted the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in order to transfer data about Russian military facilities stationed in the Khabarovsk Territory.

The department clarified that these facilities could later be used to carry out acts of sabotage and terrorism, strikes with precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles.

On December 18, it was reported that in the Pskov region, FSB officers detained a resident of Crimea in a case of high treason in favor of Ukraine. According to investigators, the man, from August to December 2022, photographed and filmed personnel, military equipment and positions of units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the territory of the peninsula.

In addition, using special software, he determined the coordinates of the location of equipment and personnel of Russian troops and transmitted this information to the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).