The remains of the Amur tiger were found in a cache in the Jewish Autonomous Region, a local resident shot and hid the predator. This was reported on April 26 by the press service of the border department of the FSB of the Russian Federation for the Khabarovsk Territory and the Jewish Autonomous Region.

It is noted that the cache was discovered in the border area of ​​the Obluchensky district. Border control officers seized the remains of one illegally taken Amur tiger.

“The remains of the animal were in a carefully camouflaged hiding place near the village. During the events, it was established that a citizen of the Russian Federation, born in 1991, shot an Amur tiger from a hunting rifle and buried it in a plot of land, ”the press service said. “RIA News”.

Experts have established that a female Amur tiger was killed.

A case was initiated under Part 1 of Art. 258.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal production and trafficking of valuable wild animals belonging to species listed in the Red Book of the Russian Federation and (or) protected by international treaties of the Russian Federation.”

In addition to the remains of the predator, unregistered weapons and ammunition were seized from the cache, they were sent to the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Obluchensky district.

Earlier, on March 28, a tiger attacked a man on the territory of a logging site 40 km from the village of Mukhen in the Lazo district. According to a source of Izvestia, the victim’s hand was urgently amputated, as it was torn by a predator.

On March 29, the animal was brought to the Wild Animal Rehabilitation Center near the village of Alekseevka, Primorsky Krai. However, the tiger died because he was exhausted and very ill. An autopsy will determine the cause of the predator’s death.