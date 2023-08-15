A young unmarried resident of the center of Moscow published in the group “Neighbours. Yakimanka, Polyanka, Zamoskvorechye” on Facebook (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation) friend search announcement, sharing the criteria by which the selection will be made.

According to the 26-year-old city dweller, she lives with her corgi dog on Kadashevskaya Embankment and often walks there with her pet. The girl explained that she would very much like to make acquaintances and friends in her area. She works on set.

The Muscovite herself is fond of creativity, dogs, good music, Italian food and the culture of this country. As a friend, she is looking for a person with similar interests, for whom it is important to develop and learn about the world, and not sit still.

“Any pathos and inflated lips – to the side! If I manage to meet a man here, I will be happy!” – she emphasized, specifying that she was not interested in communication with married people.

Community subscribers supported the neighbor and wished her good luck in her search.

