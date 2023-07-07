A resident of the Amur region shot two people out of jealousy. About it July 7th reported SU of the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation for the region.

It is noted that the incident occurred on July 2 in the village of Madalan. While drinking alcohol, a 45-year-old man quarreled with a cohabitant. The woman announced a break in relations and left for another man. The defendant, out of jealousy, took a hunting rifle and shot them both. After the crime, the man went into the forest, but after a while he returned home, where he was detained by law enforcement officers.

During interrogation, he fully admitted his guilt. A criminal case has been initiated under paragraph “a” part 2 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Murder of two persons”). The perpetrator has been taken into custody.

Earlier, on July 5, a man shot the director of the Plastblok plant in Verkhnyaya Pyshma, Sverdlovsk region, because of an affair with his ex-wife. Previously, after committing the crime, he escaped and committed suicide.

According to the Izvestia source, the ex-wife herself could push the man to commit the crime. Presumably, in this way she wanted to get rid of two men at once, since the entrepreneur started having problems with the business: it is known that the man had accumulated loans that he could not repay.

On July 2, a man stabbed his wife to death in the Prioksky district of Nizhny Novgorod out of jealousy. According to investigators, he stabbed his wife in the chest during a quarrel, the woman died on the spot from her injuries.