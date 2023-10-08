Tel Aviv resident Eugenia Berger demonstrated how a bomb shelter was installed in her apartment. The footage appeared on October 8 at the disposal of Izvestia.

The bomb shelter is closed with a fireproof door made of metal, and the windows of the special-purpose room are protected by shutters. The room is equipped with its own ventilation system.

“The room has reinforced concrete walls, it can withstand a missile hit. When there is an explosion, people go to the mamad (bomb shelter – Ed.), take animals, children, a first aid kit with them and wait for the siren to stop,” Berger explained.

In addition, Israeli residents use mobile applications that notify areas of cities and the country as a whole about an alert.

On the morning of October 7, Israeli territory was subjected to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip. The militants also invaded border areas in the south of the country. Against the backdrop of the situation, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant ordered the call up of reservists for military service.

Later, Galant announced the war unleashed by Palestinian militants and announced the start of Operation Iron Swords, the first stage of which has already been completed.

On the evening of October 8, the Israeli army said it had struck approximately 800 targets in the Gaza Strip. The military said it attacked about 120 targets around Beit Hanoun, an area it says serves as a “terrorist nest” for Hamas.

According to the latest data, the number of Palestinian deaths since the beginning of the escalation with Israel has reached 413, and 2.3 thousand people have been injured. The death toll in Israel after the Hamas attack exceeded 600 people, more than 2 thousand were injured.

The Palestinians are trying to ensure that future borders between the two countries follow lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible swap of territories. Palestine intends to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital.