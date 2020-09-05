In the city of Zainsk in Tatarstan, a man attacked his ex-wife with a knife, reports Interfax…

As the representative of the republican prosecutor’s office specified, the incident took place on Friday afternoon in one of the local shops. The woman was standing at the checkout, at this time a man ran in and began stabbing her in the chest, shoulders, lower back and back.

It is noted that the woman remained alive, she is in the hospital.

A criminal case was initiated on attempted murder, the investigation was taken over by the prosecutor’s office

It should be added that the man had previously come to the attention of law enforcement officers because of the beating and the threat of murder of the victim. He is currently on the wanted list.

