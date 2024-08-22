A resident of Sudzha told details of the shooting of his pregnant wife by a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A resident of Sudzha in the Kursk region, Artem Kuznetsov, in a conversation with RIA Novosti told details of the shooting of his pregnant wife by a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Kuznetsov, his 28-year-old wife Nina, his aunt and one-and-a-half-year-old son were evacuated from the village of Kurilovka on August 6. The man was riding in one car, and his relatives in another.

At some point, a Ukrainian soldier standing on the side of the road opened fire on the car Kuznetsov was in. The bullets hit the windshield. After driving several hundred meters, the man stopped, after which a car driven by his wife crashed into him.

“And since there was a strong impact, two cars were badly damaged, the Ford was not running, and since the Niva is a four-wheel drive, I decided that we needed to move on it. And miraculously, the cars simply uncoupled – and on three wheels, so to speak, we drove to the hospital, because it was the closest one, as if at the entrance,” Kuznetsov said.

Doctors tried to help the pregnant woman, but they were unable to save her.

It was previously reported that a resident of Sudzha, who was two months pregnant, died during an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the first day of Ukraine’s invasion of the Kursk region – August 6. It was later revealed that she was trying to shield her son from bullets.