A woman who hit three people at a pedestrian crossing in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk has been charged. About it July 20 reported in the SU of the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation for the region.

According to investigators, the defendant did not show due attention when turning, drove to a pedestrian crossing, where she hit pedestrians crossing the roadway on a green traffic light.

It is noted that the car has been fixed.

“As a result of the actions of the accused, a 4-year-old girl died on the spot from her injuries, a 17-year-old girl was hospitalized in a medical institution with bodily injuries that caused serious bodily harm, and a 39-year-old woman received bruises,” the UK said.

The woman was charged under part 3 of Art. 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Violation of the rules of the road and the operation of vehicles.”

At the moment, the issue of the detention of the detainee is being decided.

On July 18, in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, an SUV ran over three pedestrians who were crossing the road at a green traffic light. A girl born in 2019 died. A girl born in 2005 and a woman born in 1983 were injured.

It is noted that a woman who was driving a car could face imprisonment for up to five years.

The criminal case was taken under control by the prosecutor’s office of the Sakhalin region. Also, the Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Sakhalin Region is conducting an inspection on the fact of a collision with pedestrians. The issue of transferring the criminal case for further investigation to the UK was initiated.