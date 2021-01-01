On Sakhalin, a man hijacked a bus and threatened to blow himself up and the passengers, reports RIA News with reference to local media.

The incident happened in the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on December 31. The passenger vehicle followed to the suburbs and stopped at Sakhalinskaya Street.

Police, firefighters, doctors, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the National Guard arrived at the scene. The bus driver and 20 passengers were evacuated.

The attacker was detained and taken to the police department. Law enforcers noted that he did not have dangerous items with him. The reasons for his action are being established.

Earlier it was reported that in Brazil, an armed man hijacked a bus with passengers.