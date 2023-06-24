A resident of Rostov-on-Don said that the city remains calm

Kirill Trubilin, a resident of Rostov-on-Don, told Lenta.ru that the city remains calm.

“I just drove through the city, the central streets are open to traffic. The only blocked site on Budennovsky Avenue. And so people calmly walk, rest, ”shared a resident of the city.

Currently, Rostovites continue to walk along the pedestrian streets. The busiest street is Pushkinskaya. Nightclubs work here without changes. There are no soldiers or policemen to be seen.

Earlier it was reported that posts were set up in the city near the headquarters of the Southern Military District (SMD), military personnel and law enforcement officers are keeping order.