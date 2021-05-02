Investigators in the town of Bolshoy Kamen in Primorye opened a criminal case after strangling a minor with a chain due to a long-standing conflict. This was reported on May 1 at website regional SK RF.

“On this fact, the investigative bodies of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the Primorsky Territory opened a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Part 1 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (murder, that is, intentional infliction of death on a person), ”the text says.

On May 1, the body of a 15-year-old teenager with traces of violent death was found in a nearby city in an endless reservoir. The examination showed that mechanical asphyxia was the cause.

During the investigation, a 35-year-old local resident was detained. He admitted that he tied the minor, strangled him with a chain, and then threw his body into a pond. As a motive, the suspect named a long-standing conflict with a teenager.

Specialists of the UK are currently establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

On March 28, a man was arrested in Solnechnogorsk near Moscow, suspected of stabbing a 15-year-old teenager. The 26-year-old suspect was previously convicted.