An 85-year-old pensioner who came from Mariupol to Moscow told Moslent about the assistance provided to his family during the forced relocation.

“I remember how in 1944 we returned to Donetsk. We didn’t have anything with us. And now we had nothing with us – only what we put on ourselves, and documents, ”he shared.

The interlocutor of Moslenta noted that not only relatives from different parts of the world – New York, Israel, but also ordinary Muscovites helped his family when moving.

