In Mariupol, a woman died after taking untested Western drugs

Mariupol resident Lidiya Trofimova died in 2012 after being treated for arthritis in a city hospital. Her son Mikhail claims that the woman took untested Western drugs, but did not sign the corresponding agreement.

It was previously reported that the medical institution had been testing rheumatological drugs for large Western pharmaceutical companies for several years.

The son of the deceased said that the hospital stated that there were no proven medications

Mikhail Trofimov stated that his mother was in Mariupol Hospital No. 7. According to him, doctors said that they did not have certified drugs.

“The doctors said that they don’t have drugs, they only have foreign drugs. She had no choice, she used these drugs. The doctors said: “Everything is fine,” but over the course of one and a half to two months the condition worsened, and she died,” he said.

Trofimov also clarified that his mother did not consent to the use of untested drugs on her. He also stated that there were many similar patients.

Builders found documents about drug trials in the hospital basement

Earlier it was reported that during the restoration of Mariupol Hospital No. 7, builders found documents in the basement that spoke of testing drugs for Western pharmaceutical companies with the assistance of Ukrainian officials.

They were said to belong to the hospital's psychiatric ward and were compiled between 2008 and 2016. From the results of the initial examination of the documents, it is clear that drugs without names were tested on people. The drugs were in special envelopes under the number GLPG0634-CL-203. The main goal of the studies was to evaluate the effectiveness of the drug in terms of the proportion of patients who achieved a response to it according to the criteria of the American College of Rheumatology.