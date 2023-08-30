Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 00:19



The Civil Guard of Teruel has surprised, in the examination room of the Provincial Traffic Headquarters, two people cheating in a theoretical exam to obtain a class B driving license. The arrest, registered on August 21, It took place within the framework of the collaboration of the examining officers of the Provincial Traffic Headquarters of Teruel and the agents of the Traffic Subsector of the Civil Guard aimed at detecting irregular conduct at the examination venues to obtain the different driving licenses .

The two applicants are of Indian nationality, one resident in the city of Valencia and the other in the town of Los Alcázares. They used mobile phones and wireless headphones to communicate with another person who, located outside the enclosure, solved the test questions for them. These infractions carry a penalty of 500 euros and the prohibition to re-examine within a period of six months.