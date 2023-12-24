Sunday, December 24, 2023, 1:47 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

For 20 years, a resident of La Unión has been in charge of multiplying the local Christmas atmosphere from his own home. For a few days now, on Milan del Bosch Street, any passer-by can contemplate the spectacular Christmas decoration of the house of Fano, a Spanish-Dominican neighbor who illuminates his façade with thousands of lights to radiate joy during these days. This year the number of LED lamps once again exceeds 8,000.

At the municipal level, the City Council has organized numerous activities for Christmas, among which the performance 'The last one to turn off the light', by Emma Ozores and Rubén Torres, stands out on December 29 in the Old Public Market. In the same place, on January 3 there will be a children's show, 'Hello friends! Luli y Sombrerín', with live voices and representing the well-known children's songs of the moment.

Additionally, during these days Santa Claus and his elves, accompanied by the Cristo de los Mineros bugle and drum band, will liven up the streets of the municipality with music and singing Christmas carols from 6 to 8 p.m.