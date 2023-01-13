In the Perm Territory, a 29-year-old resident of Kungur is awaiting trial in a case of deforestation worth 17 million rubles. It is reported by the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the region.

Illegal tree felling was detected in July 2021 near the village of Gami in the Kungur district. It was established that a local resident received permission to cut down one area, but decided to arbitrarily increase its boundaries.

“To do this, he put appropriate marks on tree trunks and misled hired workers, who subsequently cut down the designated forest area,” the ministry said in a statement.

258 spruce, pine, fir, birch, aspen trees were cut down illegally. The total amount of damage amounted to more than 17 million rubles. Ura.ru.

Investigation of a criminal case under Part 3 of Art. 260 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal felling of forest plantations, committed on an especially large scale” is completed. The materials were submitted to the court for consideration on the merits.

The maximum sanction of the article provides for up to seven years in prison.

In mid-December, a court in the Tver region found a 54-year-old man guilty of illegally cutting down 238 trees. The felling was carried out without special permits on the territory of the Ostashkovsky forestry.