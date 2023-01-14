A resident of Kharkov told Izvestiya on January 14 that a blackout had begun in the city. According to her, the entire city is de-energized, the work of the metro is stopped.

“There is no electricity, water and mobile communications,” the woman said.

Electricity and Wi-Fi are provided only in the so-called “points of invincibility”.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian media also noted that most areas of the city of Majority were left without electricity after the explosions that thundered in Kharkiv during the day. It was noted that only ground transport continues to work.

On Saturday morning, Kharkiv authorities reported damage to the city’s critical and industrial infrastructure as a result of explosions.

An air alert was declared throughout Ukraine. The explosions were reported by the authorities of Odessa, Kyiv, Kharkov, Dnieper (Dnepropetrovsk), Vinnitsa and Nikolaev regions.

On January 14, there were no statements from the Russian Ministry of Defense about possible strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure facilities.

The Russian Federation has been attacking military command and control facilities and related energy facilities in Ukraine since October 10. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular, on the Crimean bridge.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, noted that all hit targets are related to the military potential of Ukraine.