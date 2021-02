In the city of Aksu, Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan, a local resident saved her husband from two attackers. What happened got on the video, the video was published in the community pavlodar_city_life in Instagram…

The footage shows how two guys beat a man lying on the ground. The woman pushes one of them away by holding the hair, the second with a kick. After that, the first attacker returns and jumps on top of the victim. Another male voice says the phrase: “I’m going to kill him with a brick.” This concludes the recording.

The publication says that the attack took place on the night of February 28, its cause is unknown. A man walked past a local school with his wife and two children. What state he is in now is not specified.

The Aksu police told Azattyq RĂ½hy that the fact of the attack was registered, the attackers were found and taken to the police station. Checking in progress.