In the city of Aksu, Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan, a local resident saved her husband from two attackers. What happened got on the video, the video was published in the community pavlodar_city_life in Instagram…

The footage shows how two guys beat a man lying on the ground. The woman pushes one of them away by holding the hair, the second with a kick. After that, the first attacker returns and jumps on top of the victim. Another male voice says the phrase: “I’m going to kill him with a brick.” This concludes the recording.

The publication says that the attack took place on the night of February 28, its cause is unknown. A man walked past a local school with his wife and two children. What state he is in now is not specified.

The Aksu police told Azattyq Rýhy that the fact of the attack was registered, the attackers were found and taken to the police station. Checking in progress.