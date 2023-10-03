A resident of Kamchatka, a former citizen of Ukraine, was deprived of Russian citizenship for extremist statements addressed to Russians. This was reported on October 3 “RIA News” with reference to the press service of the regional department of the FSB of Russia.

“From June 2020 to February 2022, he repeatedly posted on the social network VKontakte calls for violent actions: shooting, killing, burning of all Russians and government officials,” the agency reports a statement from the department.

As the FSB added, the man abandoned his Ukrainian passport and became a Russian citizen back in March 2014. Currently, the decision of the Federal Migration Service of the Russian Federation for the Kamchatka Territory to admit the attacker to Russian citizenship has been cancelled.

It is also noted that he is already serving a sentence in a general regime colony – for justifying and promoting terrorism, the court sentenced the attacker to four years in prison.

Earlier, on August 4, Russian FSB officers in Tatarstan detained a local resident suspected of involvement in the activities of a terrorist Ukrainian group. The man admitted guilt and said that he planned to commit sabotage on railways and cell phone towers.

In April, the State Duma, in the second and third readings, voted to approve an amendment to the draft law “On Citizenship of the Russian Federation,” according to which acquired citizenship can be deprived for a public call for extremism, an encroachment on the life of a statesman, and for organizing an armed rebellion with the aim of forcibly changing the constitutional system of Russia .