As a result of the explosion of a house in Efremov in the Tula region, two concrete slabs fell on the car of a local resident Andrei, the man miraculously survived. As he told Izvestia on February 8, the car was “crumpled into a cake.”

“She was in a flat cake. There is nothing left of her,” he shared.

Andrei said that he parked the car five minutes before the explosion and was at home when it happened. He noted that he saw with his own eyes how the house collapsed, and remained intact, because the blast wave passed from the other side.

“God saved me. So I put it down, went in, sat down, and there was an explosion. I’ve been thrown away. If I had been sitting in the car, they would have taken me away and buried me in three days, ”the man added.

A gas explosion occurred in a five-story building on February 7. A local resident said that only one wall remained from the entrance of the house.

According to the latest data, five people died. Eight apartments were destroyed.

The probable cause of the incident was a malfunction of the gas equipment. The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on the provision of services that do not meet safety requirements.