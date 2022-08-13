Headquarters of the Donetsk People’s Republic’s defense: a resident of Donetsk was injured due to the explosion of a mine “Petal”

A civilian resident of Donetsk was injured due to the explosion of an anti-personnel mine PFM-1 “Petal”. The headquarters of the territorial defense of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) reports this in its Telegram-channel.

According to the agency, a woman born in 1965 stepped on a mine dropped by the Ukrainian military on Izotova Street in the Kuibyshevsky district of the city.

Earlier, the DPR office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire (JCCC) reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired at the Kuibyshevsky and Kyiv districts of Donetsk. The Ukrainian military fired 13 shells in two districts of the city.