In Sevastopol, a woman sold her plot to two different people and was put on trial

A resident of the Crimean Sevastopol has found an unusual way to make money on real estate. A woman sold her land plot to two different people and ended up in court, informs “Kryminform” with reference to the regional Investigative Committee (IC).

It is noted that for the first time the attacker sold the object in 2010, but the buyer did not properly register ownership of it. Later, in the winter of 2011, the woman was approached by an acquaintance who wanted to purchase the same plot of land.

“The defendant, hiding the fact of the sale, told him false information about the loss of title documents. After the man handed over the agreed amount of two million rubles, a contract for the sale of a land plot was concluded between him and the defendant, ”the Investigative Committee reported.

As a result, a criminal case of fraud was initiated against a resident of Sevastopol, which has already been submitted to the court. The total amount of damage, according to the department, reached six million rubles.

Earlier, a resident of Vladikavkaz was put on trial for the double sale of a non-existent apartment. The Russian woman worked as the director of a contracting company hired by a developer and sold one object in a house under construction to two different citizens. According to the Interior Ministry, the attacker faces up to ten years in prison.