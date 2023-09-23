A resident of Crimea with a tricolor in his hands sang the Russian anthem in Zelensky’s former apartment

“Crimea 24 |Z| All news of Crimea” / Telegram

A resident of Crimea with a tricolor in his hands sang the Russian anthem in the former apartment of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. The video was published in Telegram– channel “Crimea 24”.

In the first frames, a man is standing on the street near the entrance to the “Emperor” residential complex on Baturina Street in the village of Livadia (part of the Yalta urban district), where the former real estate of the Ukrainian leader is located, he is waving a Russian flag. Next, the Crimean citizen is shown standing on scaffolding with a shovel in his hands in the middle of one of the rooms in the apartment that previously belonged to Zelensky.

On July 27, it became known that Vladimir Zelensky had finally lost his apartment in Yalta, and the property became the property of Crimea.

The State Council of Crimea announced the decision to nationalize Zelensky’s property on May 24. The head of the peninsula, Sergei Aksenov, noted that the same fate awaits large wineries and banking structures. He stated that he would fulfill his promise and would not allow “enemies of Russia” to make money in Crimea.