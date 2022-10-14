A resident of Belgorod spoke about the work of air defense before the attack on the substation

Before the shelling of a substation in Belgorod on the evening of October 14, the air defense system (air defense) went off. A local resident Nadezhda told about this in a conversation with Lenta.ru. According to her, after that, a fire started in the area of ​​u200bu200bthe Luch thermal power station, and smoke arose. The consequences of an emergency are eliminated by emergency services.

After the loud sounds from the air defense, there was a moment of silence. I went out to the balcony to look. It could be seen how something fell in the area of ​​u200bu200bLuch, an explosion, a fire Hoperesident of Belgorod

“There was black smoke and a strong fire, sparks flew. But already extinguished. It is clear that there is work going on. Light from flashing lights, ”said Nadezhda.

In some areas of Belgorod there were power outages after the emergency. On the street where the interlocutor of Lenta.ru lives, there is electricity, but the Internet does not work.

The governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov said that after the shelling of Belgorod, a 110 kW substation caught fire. The resulting fire was extinguished in a short time, emergency services eliminate the consequences.