A resident of the Belarusian city of Grodno was detained and fined for white trousers with red stripes, “Nasha Niva” writes.

Lyubov Sarlai is on maternity leave. On Sunday, January 17, she walked around the city with her friend. The riot police ran up behind them and offered to get on the bus.

“They wrote in the protocol that I took part in the picket, shouted“ Long live Belarus! ”. But the policeman was still drawing up an explanatory note by hand – there was about the color of the trousers, which violates public order, ”Lyubov said.

Related materials Chronic protest The Belarusian opposition has been taking to the streets for almost six months. How has the country changed during this time?

The women spent the night in the isolation ward. The next day, a Skype hearing took place. According to Sarlai, the judge asked what color the jacket and scarf were on, and whether the pattern on the pants was factory-made. The woman said she has been wearing these pants since 2014.

The detainee has two children, so she cannot be arrested. The judge fined her 580 Belarusian rubles (over 16 thousand Russian rubles). Earlier, Lyubov Sarlai appeared before the court twice: after being arrested and for a photo on social networks. Both times she was acquitted.

Mass protests have continued in Belarus for five months, demanding the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko and the holding of new elections. Participants of the actions come out with white-red-white flags. This canvas was the state flag of Belarus in 1991-1995. From March 1, Belarus introduces administrative responsibility for the use of white-red-white symbols.