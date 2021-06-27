In Bashkiria, a woman died while relaxing on the lake. She was killed by a lightning strike. The agency reports on what happened on June 27 “Bashinform” with reference to the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations.

It is noted that lightning hit the 53-year-old Russian woman right in front of her friends vacationing with her.

The woman died before the arrival of the ambulance team. Her husband also suffered from a lightning strike – he was thrown aside, and he lost consciousness.

Before that, in April, in the town of Gus-Khrustalny, Vladimir region, a woman died as a result of a lightning strike. As reported, the tragedy took place in one of the parks in the city of Gus-Khrustalny. On April 23, employees of the local administration held a volunteer clean-up there. At this time, a thunderstorm began, and lightning hit the chief specialist of the capital construction department. The woman died on the spot from her burns.

In the spring, experts also told Izvestia that the safest thing during a thunderstorm is to stay at home or in any room. They also recommended not to come close to electrical wiring, lightning rods, roof gutters, antenna and not to stand close to windows.