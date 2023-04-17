Works of the Superilla in Barcelona, ​​in Consell de Cent corner with Enric Granados, this Friday. Carlos Ribas

If you go to real estate portals and look for a rental apartment on Consell de Cent street in Barcelona, ​​ads appear asking for up to 7,700 euros per month. They are the high-end ones, probably seasonal rentals, but in the lower range there is nothing for less than 1,500 or 1,800 and there are many who ask between 2,000 and 5,000. The transformation of this street in the Eixample into a “green axis”, without cars, of the Superilla program of the mayor Ada Colau, will revalue the apartments and the real estate agents and consultants predict a rise in prices. In an already very stressed rental market, where the average income in Barcelona last year was three euros below the minimum wage (1,077 euros), the improvement of public space will push prices even more and threaten the residents of the area. There are already investors looking for farms or apartments to reform, they say. And there is a change in uses from offices to residential due to the rise in prices, sources in the real estate sector explain.

The real estate agents in the area consulted (Eurofinques or GP) do not doubt that prices will rise, although they remember that they have skyrocketed since the Constitutional Court annulled the price limitation in Catalonia. Real estate companies such as Fotocasa place the increases between 10% and 15%.

The Xarxa de Vivienda del Izquierda del Eixample regrets that the Superilla is yet another hammer blow to the nail of gentrification: the rise in prices that occurs in parallel to urban improvements. “It is not the apocalypse, but it supports city dynamics, it will be one more layer in the expulsion of residents,” alerts Albert Freixa, spokesperson for the network. This entity has its eye on vertical property farms, likely to be acquired by investment funds with the intention of replacing traditional neighbors with profiles of greater purchasing power. Only between Vilamarí and Balmes have they counted 46 of these buildings.

Of the blocks already purchased, the best known is Casa Orsola, on the corner between Consell de Cent and Calàbria. Its tenants have become the beacon of the fight for affordable rents in the city and are staying in the apartments even if their lease ends. The case is in the courts. Meanwhile, the price of those that have been emptied and reformed exceeds 2,500 euros.

The two stairs of the Casa Orsola, at the foot of the Superilla, were bought by an investment fund and some of its tenants refuse to leave despite the fact that they do not renew their contract. The building has become a symbol of the fight for rents in Barcelona. albert garcia

There are other paradigmatic cases, of residents expelled years ago from Superilla de Sant Antoni when an investment fund bought the farms where they lived, who revive the situation in Consell de Cent. It happens to Carme Vidal (false name, because her situation has not been resolved): retired, in 2017 she lived on Carrer de Parlament and the company that bought the building did not renew the contracts. “You cannot live for rent in La Superilla, there will be no one left here,” she warned six years later from a Consell de Cent farm also acquired by investors who intend to reform and sell them. “I am in favor of the improvements, my grandchildren live in the Eixample and I don’t want them to breathe in the smoke from the cars”, she assures, but questions “the bad part, that they throw us out to the neighbors and to local businesses”. “If it is not fixed from Madrid with a law that regulates rents, there will be no one left,” she insists.

Jaume Artigues, from the Eixample Right Neighborhood Association, asks that the increases not be linked to urban improvements: “The problem is not intervening in public space, which is necessary; It is the housing policy, the lack of rent regulation and the tax privileges of companies that do not pay taxes or the Golden Visa”. In this area of ​​the Eixample, between 2016 and 2022 they have recorded the sale of 70 entire estates, laments Artigues.

Works on Consell de Cent street within the framework of the Superilla Eixample project, which includes removing asphalt and adding street furniture for neighborhood use and green areas. Carlos Ribas

At the foot of the Superilla, in the area closest to the center from the Eurofinques real estate agency, Ramon Riera points out that there were already increases in Carrer de Girona when it was announced that cars would be removed and it would be a pacified axis. “Prices will rise according to expectations,” he now agrees, referring to both apartments and premises. At the other end, at the height of Rocafort, Gonzalo Duffo, from Fincas GP, emphasizes that rents have already skyrocketed when price regulations fell and observes “substantial increases” in the case of commercial premises.

The director of studies of the Fotocasa portal, Maria Matos, notes that the Superilla “will involve the creation of new green and pedestrian spaces, which will revalue the area and make the price of housing more expensive.” “In turn, this could cause a process of gentrification, causing the displacement of the resident population by other social groups with higher purchasing power.” The director of studies places the increases “between 10 and 15% in the price of housing for sale and rent” in an area where prices are already high.

Living spaces at the intersection of Consell de Cent and Borrell streets, from the Superilla Eixample programme, in a virtual image. Barcelona’s town hall.

At the Engel & Völkers real estate agency, the external consultant Isidre Estévez admits that in the Consell de Cent area more prime, the one next to Paseo de Gràcia, “the new tenants are foreigners, with contracts of between one month and one year, because they pay prices that the residents cannot afford.” “The owners are aware that the area is increasing in value,” he adds, noting that there is a transfer from office to residential use “because rental prices for housing exceed tertiary prices in many cases.” At the Laborde Marcet consultancy, Gerard Marcet explains that “investors are proactively looking for apartments in the squares that will be created with the Superilla”, such as the corner between Girona and Consell de Cent, with the conviction that the pacified areas will arouse a lot of interest.

The deputy mayor for Urban Planning and Mobility of the Barcelona City Council, Janet Sanz, recalls that areas such as the Eixample or Gràcia are those that historically “have suffered the greatest price increases”. “The law [de vivienda, acordada esta semana por el Gobierno, ERC y Bildu] You should avoid abusive rents. We do what we can with our skills and resources.” Regarding the Superilla, Sanz indicates that “it has to do with the dynamics of speculation in the city” and stresses that the council “has invested twice as much public resources buying or building public housing and renovating to guarantee that the contracts last, that in the works of the Superilla”. 100 million euros in housing, compared to 50 in the urban reform, he defends. The 100 million includes the purchase of two entire farms worth 7.8 million in Consell de Cent and Villarroel.

