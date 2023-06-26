First day of the closure of the anti-aircraft batteries viewpoint site of Carmel in Barcelona, ​​last May. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI

The tension in one of the points most stressed by the tourist mass has come to blows in Barcelona. A neighbor of the Carmel bunkers has denounced to the Mossos d’Esquadra an attack where a group of tourists kicked him several times at the door of his house, as announced by the neighborhood association this Saturday on social networks. Joan Escayuela, a 76-year-old retired electrician, lives alone and has his house just opposite the access to this popular Barcelona viewpoint on Marià Lavèrnia street. Last Wednesday the 21st, after the facilities closed, he sighted a group of six or seven young people trying to sneak in with alcohol, a frequent scene according to the residents of the area despite the fence. “I told them to leave and I recorded them with my cell phone,” says Escayuela despite being threatened. “They kicked me to the ground in the chest, they kicked me several times and they stole my cell phone. Then they ran away.”

The neighbor, who now has his arms full of bruises, explains that he suffered another assault several years ago in a similar scene: “They gave me eleven stitches in the jaw.” This time, the medical report that accompanies his police report confirms that he received several bruises.

The Turó de la Rovira neighborhood council, which brings together residents of streets near the bunkers such as Doctor Bové or Gran Vista, has called a demonstration this Monday in the Juan Ponce gardens to denounce this episode. The entity also criticizes that tourists continue to drink and degrade the environment of the hill despite the fact that it has been fenced off since May with a closure from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 a.m. Although the thousands of visitors with techno music and street vendors at sunset no longer pass, the entity He has published several videos from the night closure application where the festivities persist, on both sides of the bunker fences.

“Tourists do not have impunity,” laments Escayuela. “’If I go to Plaza Catalunya with a can of beer, fine me,’ I told a police officer. And he told me to talk to the politicians, ”adds the neighbor. “It won’t take long for them to charge a ticket like in Park Güell, they have stolen the mountain from us.”

Sources from the City Council already indicated to this newspaper that the priority of the agents is to evict in this space “so orographically characteristic”, even if they consume alcohol on public roads: “If they have to start denouncing all the people who are consuming alcohol, they can produce unwanted situations. Any police action is based on the basic principles of opportunity, consistency and proportionality. The Consistory does not have the figures of sanctions imposed for jumping the fences of this viewpoint.

The fence project was born to save the old anti-aircraft batteries and the remains of the barracks from the deterioration caused by the overcrowding. In addition, the councilor of the Horta-Guinardó district, Rosa Alarcón, wishes to recover the historical memory of this site, which in 2011 was declared part of the network of museum spaces of the Museu d’Història de Barcelona (Muhba).

