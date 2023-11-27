A resident of Achinsk went snowboarding with a hookah in his hand and was caught on video

A resident of Achinsk (Krasnoyarsk Territory) went snowboarding with a hookah in his hand and was caught on video. Drew attention to the situation in the Russian city Telegram-Kras Mash channel.

In the recording published online, you can see a man riding a snowboard on a snowy road, while in one hand he holds a hookah, and in the other a cable tied to a car and a hose from a smoking device. The Russian takes puffs while walking. The car driving behind the extreme sportsman flashes its headlights at him.

At one point, the snowboarder was unable to maintain his balance due to a hole in the road and fell along with the hookah. According to the source, the Russian was not injured, but the video attracted the attention of traffic police officers, who will decide on his punishment.

