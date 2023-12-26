A Sakhalin resident was sentenced to 15 years in prison for preparing sabotage at a fuel and energy complex facility

A resident of Sakhalin was sentenced to 15 years in prison for preparing sabotage at a fuel and energy complex facility. This was reported by the regional department of the Federal Security Service, reports RIA News.

According to the FSB department, the 43-year-old man acted under the direction of the Ukrainian special services. Instructions for creating explosive devices, relevant parts, as well as means of communication with extremist materials and correspondence with curators were found at his home.

The man was found guilty under Part 1 of Article 30, Part 1 of Article 281 (“Preparation for sabotage”) and Article 275 (“Treason”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The Sakhalin resident was sentenced to 15 years in prison – 12 of which he will serve in a maximum security colony.

Earlier it became known that a criminal case was opened against a resident of the Tyumen region under Article 275 (“Treason”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The FSB received data indicating that a Tyumen resident provided financial assistance to a foreign state.